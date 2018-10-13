English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brazil Make Heavy Work of Beating Saudi Arabia in Friendly
Brazil struggled to a 2-0 win over hosts Saudi Arabia in a stuttering performance on a muggy night in Riyadh in a friendly international on Friday.
Getty Images
Loading...
Riyadh: Brazil struggled to a 2-0 win over hosts Saudi Arabia in a stuttering performance on a muggy night in Riyadh in a friendly international on Friday.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scored just before half-time and Alex Sandro powered in a header from a Neymar corner in the sixth-minute of injury time.
Brazil will next play arch-rivals Argentina on Tuesday.
Argentina, who will be without the rested Lionel Messi, beat Iraq 4-0 on Thursday.
Brazil will be the more concerned team ahead of Tuesday's showdown in Jeddah as they failed to spark against the game Saudis, who almost found themselves a goal up after six minutes, before Casemiro hacked clear.
Jesus, who missed Brazil's friendly victories over the United States (2-0) and El Salvador (5-0) last month, celebrated his return to the side with a goal just before half time.
Jesus saw a goal-bound header brilliantly saved by Saudi keeper Mohammed Al Owais before Neymar slipped him in to score in the 43rd minute.
Tottenham's Lucas Moura almost made it two after another fine pass by Neymar.
Neymar came close himself a few minutes later with a shot from just outside the penalty area.
The Saudis ended the match with 10 men after Al-Owais was sent off with 10 minutes left for handling the ball outside the penalty area when pressured by Richarlison.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scored just before half-time and Alex Sandro powered in a header from a Neymar corner in the sixth-minute of injury time.
Brazil will next play arch-rivals Argentina on Tuesday.
Argentina, who will be without the rested Lionel Messi, beat Iraq 4-0 on Thursday.
Brazil will be the more concerned team ahead of Tuesday's showdown in Jeddah as they failed to spark against the game Saudis, who almost found themselves a goal up after six minutes, before Casemiro hacked clear.
Jesus, who missed Brazil's friendly victories over the United States (2-0) and El Salvador (5-0) last month, celebrated his return to the side with a goal just before half time.
Jesus saw a goal-bound header brilliantly saved by Saudi keeper Mohammed Al Owais before Neymar slipped him in to score in the 43rd minute.
Tottenham's Lucas Moura almost made it two after another fine pass by Neymar.
Neymar came close himself a few minutes later with a shot from just outside the penalty area.
The Saudis ended the match with 10 men after Al-Owais was sent off with 10 minutes left for handling the ball outside the penalty area when pressured by Richarlison.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans Beat UP Yoddha 34-29
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
- Google Will Let Users Hide The Pixel 3 XL’s Notch
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
- Global Internet Shutdown Expected, But Here's Why You Needn't Panic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...