GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Brazil Make Heavy Work of Beating Saudi Arabia in Friendly

Brazil struggled to a 2-0 win over hosts Saudi Arabia in a stuttering performance on a muggy night in Riyadh in a friendly international on Friday.

AFP

Updated:October 13, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Brazil Make Heavy Work of Beating Saudi Arabia in Friendly
Getty Images
Loading...
Riyadh: Brazil struggled to a 2-0 win over hosts Saudi Arabia in a stuttering performance on a muggy night in Riyadh in a friendly international on Friday.

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scored just before half-time and Alex Sandro powered in a header from a Neymar corner in the sixth-minute of injury time.

Brazil will next play arch-rivals Argentina on Tuesday.

Argentina, who will be without the rested Lionel Messi, beat Iraq 4-0 on Thursday.

Brazil will be the more concerned team ahead of Tuesday's showdown in Jeddah as they failed to spark against the game Saudis, who almost found themselves a goal up after six minutes, before Casemiro hacked clear.

Jesus, who missed Brazil's friendly victories over the United States (2-0) and El Salvador (5-0) last month, celebrated his return to the side with a goal just before half time.

Jesus saw a goal-bound header brilliantly saved by Saudi keeper Mohammed Al Owais before Neymar slipped him in to score in the 43rd minute.

Tottenham's Lucas Moura almost made it two after another fine pass by Neymar.

Neymar came close himself a few minutes later with a shot from just outside the penalty area.

The Saudis ended the match with 10 men after Al-Owais was sent off with 10 minutes left for handling the ball outside the penalty area when pressured by Richarlison.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...