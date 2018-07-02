GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Brazil vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Score: Brazil, Mexico Remain Goalless After First Half

News18.com | July 2, 2018, 8:21 PM IST
02 Jul 2018 - 19:30 IST - Samara Arena

Round of 16 -

BrazilBrazil
30
0 - 0
MexicoMexico
50
Catch all the action from the match between Brazil and Mexico through our live blog.

Brazil will look to keep their bid for a record sixth World Cup crown on track when they face Mexico on Monday with a quarter-final place at stake after seeing Spain join the list of contenders to be eliminated. Monday's other last-16 game sees a much-fancied Belgium take on a Japan side who are dreaming of reaching the quarters for the first time after scraping through their group thanks to their fair-play record. While Neymar's Brazil, and a Belgian outfit inspired by Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku, are both expected to advance, events of the weekend have shown that nothing can be taken for granted. Spain, the 2010 winners, were stunned on Sunday as they lost on penalties to Russia in Moscow, with Igor Akinfeev the hero for the hosts, saving two spot-kicks.
Jul 2, 2018 8:21 pm (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME: It's half-time gere in Samara Arena and both the teams have failed to score so far. While Mexico made a bright start to the game, they did not end the first half really well. Brazil on the other hand picked up the attacks in the dying stages of this half. They would come out with renewed energy in the second half, and look to score. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

Lozano does well to to reach the box alone but hardly gets room to fire a shot on the goal. He has done well till now in the final third but hasn't been able to find a goal till now. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:13 pm (IST)

Neymar is in a good position just outside the box. But the ball goes over the bar easily. He has played well in patches. He needs to lift his own performance to take his team to a victory here. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)

Mexico are slightly losing their grip over the match. They had shown good flow in the early stages of the match, which is lacking now. Brazil are slowly starting to take control. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)

Coutinho gets a good pass across tp Jesus on the left. The latter takes a shot on the goal. Ochoa is vigilant as ever and has no problem in making the stop.

Jul 2, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)

Suddenly Brazil have upped the ante and are making a lot more penetrations in the oppositions box. This might just be the boost that Brazil requires. Score stands at 0-0 after 32 minutes. 

Jul 2, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)

That's a wild shot from Paulinho. Mexico try to clear the ball but Paulinho goes for a shot that easily sails over the goalpost. They can certainly do better than this effort. 

Jul 2, 2018 7:58 pm (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)

NEYMAR BRILLIANCE: Neymar gets a good ball on the left flank outside the box. He beats couple of Mexican defenders and gets in a good position in front of the goal. He shoots, but the ball is easily saved by Ochoa. 

Jul 2, 2018 7:54 pm (IST)

Another chance here for Mexico. Vela gets past Fagner with ease and passes the ball to Herrera, who is just inside the box. He takes some time to shoot and Luis has enough time to block the shot.

Jul 2, 2018 7:49 pm (IST)

Lozano has a great ball through the right flank and tries to fire a cross. But Hernandez fails to get to the ball. This could have been a good chance for the Mexicans. 

Jul 2, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)

Even though Brazil has had a better possession, it is Mexico who have looked more threatening till now. Brazil haven't gotten into a great rhythm yet. Can the Mexicans fire a goal early in the match here?

Jul 2, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

Hernandez makes a good run and enters the box alone. But Brazilians Miranada and Silva are there to check his progress. The score stands at 0-0 after 11 minutes.

Jul 2, 2018 7:41 pm (IST)

Neymar has a free-kick from the left flank. That was a rather ordinary shot by him. The ball is taken care of by Alvarez in the box.

Jul 2, 2018 7:38 pm (IST)

CHANCE: And here comes the first one from the Brazilians. They take possession of the ball in Mexico's box, courtesy a bad pass from Marquez. Neymar goes for a shot but Ochoa makes a save.

Jul 2, 2018 7:36 pm (IST)

After that half-chance from Mexico, Brazil has maintained a 70% possession. They would like to settle well and then take on their opponents. Till now there hasn't been any threat from Brazil. 

Jul 2, 2018 7:35 pm (IST)

CHANCE: We already have a shot from Mexico. Guardado comes with a cross in the box but Alisson clears it well. The ball goes to Lozano and takes a shot at the goal. Brazil ward off the danger well.

Jul 2, 2018 7:32 pm (IST)

KICK-OFF: The match gets underway. The action is taking place in the Brazilian half at the moment with Mexico taking the possession. Mexico will have to be careful against the likes of Silva, Coutinho and Neymar. 

Jul 2, 2018 7:30 pm (IST)

STAT ATTACK: Brazil are unbeaten in their last 14 games with their last defeat coming in June 2017 against Argentina (0-1). Mexico have won none of their four previous games against Brazil at the World Cup.

Jul 2, 2018 7:27 pm (IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of the match as teams line up for national anthems. Brazil should have it easy unless for an upset by Mexico.

Jul 2, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)

The Real Madrid left back lasted only 10 minutes of their 2-0 win over Serbia before being replaced by Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis. "Yes we have confirmed the team, the team that finished the match with Filipe Luis," Tite said before elaborating that he could not take a risk with Marcelo having been advised by fitness staff that he might not be able to last the whole game.

Jul 2, 2018 7:12 pm (IST)

Neymar's emotional state has also come under scrutiny after he broke down in tears on the pitch after the win over Costa Rica. Tite, however, would not be drawn on whether he had addressed these issues with the player. "A coach praises publicly and will not say what happens in the dressing room," he said when asked if he had spoken to Neymar about his state of mind. He did reveal, however, that defender Marcelo would not start the match in Samara, having not recovered fully from the back spasm he suffered in their final group game.

Jul 2, 2018 7:06 pm (IST)

His form in front of goal continues to be patchy, with the forward having scored once and missed a number of chances in the first three games. His persistent attempts and failures to dribble past opponents and his frequent falls to the turf have also won him few admirers. Brazil coach Tite, however, appears unconcerned about his striker and praised his performance against Serbia as "fantastic, technically and tactically".

Jul 2, 2018 6:58 pm (IST)

After their opening draw and a tense 2-0 victory over Costa Rica, when they scored twice in stoppage time, Brazil seemed to hit form in their final group game, creating a barrel-load of chances against Serbia in another 2-0 win. The overall performance went some way to justifying Brazil's status as one of the tournament favourites, although the form of Neymar, the team's focal point and talisman, is still provoking debate among fans and pundits.

Jul 2, 2018 6:52 pm (IST)

As it was they comfortably booked their spot in the second round with back-to-back wins, finishing as Group E winners and teeing up a knockout tie with the Central American side in Samara. While the knockout stage brings an extra level of jeopardy and tension to the tournament, Silva expects his team mates to take it in their stride. "Since we drew in the first match it has been a knockout, that is how we see it," the towering centre back and one of a number of Brazil's rotating captains said.

Jul 2, 2018 6:48 pm (IST)
Jul 2, 2018 6:45 pm (IST)

Brazil defender Thiago Silva said his team had effectively been playing knockout football since their second match at the World Cup, so it would be business as usual when they face Mexico. After drawing their opener against Switzerland, the five-time champions were walking a tightrope in their remaining group-stage encounters, knowing a defeat could dump them out of the tournament if other results went against them.

Jul 2, 2018 6:40 pm (IST)

Brazil bring in Filipe Luis at left back for their World Cup last 16 encounter with Mexico with regular starter Marcelo failing to fully recover from a back injury. It is the only change made by coach Tite from the group stage win over Serbia, meaning Gabriel Jesus, Willian and Philippe Coutinho support Neymar in attack. Opponents Mexico make two changes from the 3-0 loss to Sweden, with Hugo Ayala replacing the suspended Hector Moreno in central defence and captain Rafael Marquez also coming into the side. Marquez's inclusion means Miguel Layun drops to the bench and the responsibility rests with Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela to support lone striker Javier Hernandez.

Jul 2, 2018 6:38 pm (IST)

The line ups of both the teams are already out. 

FIFA.com

Russia won 4-3 in the shoot-out after the tie ended 1-1 at the Luzhniki Stadium, and will now play Croatia in the last eight. Croatia also won on penalties, defeating Denmark 3-2 in the shoot-out following another 1-1 draw, with Luka Modric having a spot-kick saved late in extra time. They look like serious contenders, while for Spain their elimination is a disaster -- they had been considered among the favourites but had their preparations ruined when coach Julen Lopetegui was sensationally sacked on the eve of the tournament. They join 2014 winners Germany, Argentina and European champions Portugal in being knocked out of a competition for which neither Italy nor the Netherlands -- two of the great World Cup names -- even qualified. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the two great individuals of the last decade, have gone home, their hopes of ever winning the World Cup probably over. But Neymar is still dreaming of leading Brazil to glory, and his side take on Mexico in the Volga river port city of Samara (1400 GMT). Coach Tite insists his talisman is now approaching his best form again, four months after undergoing surgery on a fractured foot.

"Now, he's returned to a very high level. He's played a lot... I told him, and he knows, about the price he's had to pay to get back to this level," said Tite. Brazil will be without left-back Marcelo due to a back problem, so Filipe Luis will take his place against a Mexico side not to be taken lightly. These teams drew 0-0 in the group stage of the last World Cup, and Mexico qualified for the last 16 here at the expense of Germany, beating the holders 1-0 in Moscow in their opening game. Now, 'El Tri' are bidding to end the 'Curse of the Fifth Game' -- they have never made it to the quarter-finals of a World Cup on foreign soil and have suffered six consecutive eliminations in the first knockout round, not managing to reach that fifth game. However, coach Juan Carlos Osorio said he was not concerned about past history. "We don't talk about that to our players. We spoke about the possibility of coming up against Brazil a few months ago, and here we are," he said.

The winner of that tie will go on to face the winner of Monday's other game, which sees Belgium meet Japan in Rostov-on-Don (1800 GMT). Roberto Martinez's dangerous side have lived up to their billing so far, winning all three group games. A host of key players were rested for the 1-0 victory against England, including Hazard, Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, but they will return here. However, Adnan Januzaj, who scored the winner in that match, has suffered a knee knock in training. This might be the best chance for Belgium's 'golden generation' to win a major trophy after being eliminated in the last eight at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016. "This is our time to shine, definitely. We have top players and we play as a group, especially after the win over England," said Chelsea star Hazard. "It's in our hands, we need to give everything and see what happens." Japan reached this stage in controversial manner, by virtue of collecting fewer yellow cards in the group phase than Senegal. They have never won a knockout-round game at the competition. "Maybe Belgium feel the tournament is starting after their three wins, but I'd like to feel we are on a par with them. We have played to our best, but the players have something more to offer," said coach Akira Nishino.
