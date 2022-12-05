FIFA World Cup 2022 Brazil vs South Korea LIVE Score and Latest Updates: Neymar Starts for Brazil ; BRA vs KOR

Read more

The odds favour Brazil, who have proved to be immensely creative in attack and solid in defence.

The South Americans topped Group G with 6 points from 3 games. They stared off their pursuit for a sixth title with a 2-0 win over Serbia and continued the winning pattern against Switzerland with a 1-0 victory.

However, they fell short to a spirited Cameroonian side that triumphed 1-0 thanks to a late strike from Vincent Aboubakar.

South Korea on the other hand endured a whole lot to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament.

After playing out a 0-0 draw in their tournament opener against Uruguay, they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Ghana. Their fortunes turned around in the final group game as they got the better of fancied Portugal 2-1, advancing to the round of 16 at the cost of Uruguay and Ghana.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea will be played on December 6, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea be played?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea begin?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea?

The FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and South Korea will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

