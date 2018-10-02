Brazilian Club Corinthians Unveils New Kit as a Tribute to Ayrton Senna

Veja os detalhes da nova camisa III do Coringão e garanta a sua na loja oficial, a ShopTimão 👉 https://t.co/wsjnlF5Mdh#LuteAtéSerEterno #VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/AGEXVHc6j2 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) October 1, 2018

One of Brazilian football’s most famous institutions, Corinthians has paid tribute to another national icon Ayrton Senna by unveiling a special kit to mark the 30th anniversary of his first Formula One World Championship.The new kit is a mixture of homages to Senna, considered by many to be the greatest Formula One driver of all time. The colours of the kit are the iconic black and gold John Player Special livery Lotus carried on its 1985 and 1986 cars when Senna drove for the team.The new kit, according to reports, was unveiled 30 years after Senna won his first title at the 1988 Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit and also beat his legendary teammate Alain Prost.The new Corinthians kit features 41 golden lines, one for each Grand Prix win of Senna’s, while the front of the kit has his signature printed instead of the sponsorship. The inside of the collar has "Senna Sempre" (Senna Always") is printed on the inside of the collar, with "Eterno" (Eternal) on the shorts.Senna won his maiden F1 victory for Lotus in 1985, at the Portuguese Grand Prix. Four more wins followed for the team over the next two seasons.In 1988, a move to McLaren followed and, coupled with what was probably the best F1 car to have ever been made, the famous red and white MP4/4, Senna claimed his first championship. Two more world titles followed in 1990 and 1991.Senna moved to Williams in 1994 but was unfortunately killed in an accident at that year's San Marino Grand Prix aged just 34.Senna was a Corinthians fan and the club has acknowledged the legend’s achievements and paid tribute to him on the field.In 2014 the club marked the 30th anniversary of his death by having its players walk out for a game wearing replicas of his famous yellow and green helmet.