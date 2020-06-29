Brazilian Footballer Comes Out Without Fractures After Car Falls Off High Cliff

Cruzeiro midfielder Henrique survived a 200-metre fall off a cliff in a Land Rover in Brazil on Friday night and is currently under observation in a hospital in Belo Horizonte. The club has confirmed that Henrique is conscious and that they expect him to be out of hospital on Monday.

A report in the Globo Esporte says the footballer luckily came away without any fractures.

The fall is said to have happened around 6pm and the player was taken to hospital around four hours later at 10pm after the Fire Department came to his rescue.

Com evolução extremamente favorável, Henrique deve receber alta nesta segunda-feira.



According to information released by the Military Police, it appears the car plummeted from a height of 200m down a cliff inside the Rola Moca State Park in Brumadinho.

It also states that the footballer was "disoriented and confused" upon being rescued.

The location of the accident is reportedly difficult to access and is making it tricky to get to the wreckage of the car.

