Brazilian Striker Neymar Banned For Two Games Following PSG-Marseille Brawl

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has been banned for two games for his part in the brawl at the end of the Ligue 1 game against Marseille. The disciplinary commission of French Professional Football (LFP) announced the Brazilian striker would be banned for two games plus one suspended. The match became a subject of controversy as five players including Neymar were given red cards.

Neymar also has a third game under a suspended sentence, with Leandro Paredes given the same punishment. PSG will travel to the southern coastal city of Nice for their next match on weekend.