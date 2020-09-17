SPORTS

Brazilian Striker Neymar Banned For Two Games Following PSG-Marseille Brawl

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has been banned for two games for his part in the brawl at the end of the Ligue 1 game against Marseille. The disciplinary commission of French Professional Football (LFP) announced the Brazilian striker would be banned for two games plus one suspended. The match became a subject of controversy as five players including Neymar were given red cards.

PSG's Neymar argues with the fourth official as he leaves the pitch after getting a red card during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

PSG's Neymar argues with Marseille's Alvaro, left, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

PSG's Neymar reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

PSG's Neymar on the ground after a challenge during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

PSG's Neymar looks at the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

PSG's Neymar leaves the pitch after getting a red card during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

PSG's Neymar, center, takes on the Marseille defence during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

PSG's Neymar takes on the Marseille defence during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

PSG's Neymar reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

PSG's Neymar argues with the fourth official as he leaves the pitch after getting a red card during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. (Image: AP)

Neymar also has a third game under a suspended sentence, with Leandro Paredes given the same punishment. PSG will travel to the southern coastal city of Nice for their next match on weekend.

