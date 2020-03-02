Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Brazilian Teenager Seyboth Wild Emulates Rafael Nadal With 'Golden Swing' Title

Seyboth Wild wins 'Golden Swing' to become the youngest champion since Rafael Nadal in 2005.

AFP

Updated:March 2, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brazilian Teenager Seyboth Wild Emulates Rafael Nadal With 'Golden Swing' Title
Seyboth Wild (Photo Credit: @atptour)

Santiago: Brazilian teenager Thiago Seyboth Wild on Sunday became the youngest champion on Latin America's clay court 'Golden Swing' since Rafael Nadal in 2005 when he captured the Santiago title.

The 19-year-old defeated second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the final to also become Brazil's youngest ever champion at an ATP event.

Nadal was 18 when he triumphed at Acapulco in 2005 when the Mexican event was still played on clay.

Seyboth Wild will now rise from 182 in the world to 113 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

Ruud, the world number 38, had arrived in Chile two weeks after winning the Buenos Aires tournament, becoming Norway's first ever ATP champion.

"He proved that he deserved his wild card and took very good care of his opportunity," Ruud told atptour.com.

"Even though I'm not that experienced myself, I can see that he'll be around for many more years. Hopefully we can play many more finals together in the future."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram