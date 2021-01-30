Brazil's Hulk Signs 2-year Deal With Atletico Mineiro

SAO PAULO: Brazilian club Atltico Mineiro signed on a free transfer former Brazil striker Hulk on Friday.

Hulk left China’s Shanghai SIPG and is expected to play for Atletico Mineiro after the Brazilian championship ends in February. He has a two-year contract.

Atletico Mineiro is coached by Jorge Sampaoli, a fan of the 34-year-old Hulk.

After only two professional matches for Brazil’s Vitria in 2005, Hulk moved to Japan, where he played for three clubs. His best form came in 2008-12 at Porto, where he won the national league four times and lifted the Europa League trophy in 2011.

Hulk moved to Zenit St. Petersburg, where he won three titles and played for Brazil in the 2014 World Cup. He left in 2016 for China and won another two trophies with Shanghai.

