: The fourth and final contest of the day has been scheduled to be held between Brescia CC and Jinnah Brescia.

A total of five Italian teams are taking part in the tournament which got underway from Monday. The teams are Brescia CC, Cividate, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia and Pak Lions Ghedi with 24 matches scheduled to be played across six days.

BRE vs JIB Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the ECS T10- Brescia 2021 Brescia CC and Jinnah Brescia match will be available on FanCode website and its App.

BRE vs JIB Match Details

The match between Brescia CC and Jinnah Brescia will be played on Wednesday, April 14 at the JCC Brescia Cricket in Brescia. The contest will start at 6:30 PM IST.

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Faheem Nazir (captain), Imad Khan (vice-captain), Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed, Janaka Wass, Ranjah Hassan Hammad, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Ali Raza Islam, Muhammad Imran, Rukhsar Ahmed

BRE vs JIB Probable XIs

Ahmed Abrar Bilal, Hasnat Ahmed, Ahmed Nisar, Nawaz Sharukh, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Imran, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed RukhsarAtta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Yasir Nawaz, Ammad Khan, Shadnan Khan, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Naseer Hussain, Qulb Sajjad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

BRE vs JIB Full Squads

Rizwan Muhammad, Ali Raza, Aliraza Qaisar, Javed Muhammad, Shadnan Khan, Ahsan Akbar, Naseer Hussain, Basharat Ali, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Zai Mushtaq, Zain Haider, Ammad Khan, Anwar Attieq, Imran Naveed, Atta Ullah, Babar Hussain, Imad Khan, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad, Ranjah Hammad, Yasir NawazAbrar Bilal, Ghulam Farid, Ahmad Hassan, Hasnat Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Humza Ishtiaq, Sukhwinder Singh, Atif Mehmood, Harsha Wass, Muhammad Imran, Janaka Wass, Arsalan Shahid, Mirza Ahmed, Faheem Nazir, Ahmed Rukhsar, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Shahrukh Butt

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here