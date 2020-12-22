BRE vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction Carabao Cup Brentford vs Newcastle Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Brentford will face Newcastle in a do-or-die Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals clash on December 22, Tuesday. Brentford will be eyeing to make it to the semis for the first time in history. The Bees, in the Round of 16 clash, defeated Fulham 3-0. The Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals Brentford vs Newcastle match will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium. Newcastle, on the other hand, will be coming into this game on the back of two consecutive losses in Premier League. In their Round of 16 clash, Newcastle were up against Newport County and the match went to penalty shootouts after the sides drew 1-1. Newcastle sealed their berth with 5-4 scoreline.

The Carabao Cup Brentford vs Newcastle will kick off at 11:00 pm.

Carabao Cup Brentford vs Newcastle: Live Streaming

The Carabao Cup matches are not telecasted live in India. Football lovers can watch live streaming on Jio TV.

Carabao Cup Brentford vs Newcastle: Match Details

December 22, Tuesday: 11:00 PM at Brentford Community Stadium.

BRE vs NEW Carabao Cup, Dream11 Team for Brentford vs Newcastle

BRE vs NEW Carabao Cup, Dream11 Team for Brentford vs Newcastle captain: Gillespie

BRE vs NEW Carabao Cup, Dream11 Team for Brentford vs Newcastle vice-captain: Gayle

BRE vs NEW Carabao Cup, Dream11 Team for Brentford vs Newcastle goalkeeper: Gillespie

BRE vs NEW Carabao Cup, Dream11 Team for Brentford vs Newcastle defenders: Yedlin, Fernandez, Pinnock, Ritchie

BRE vs NEW Carabao Cup, Dream11 Team for Brentford vs Newcastle midfielders: Norgaard, Shelvey, Longstaff

BRE vs NEW Carabao Cup, Dream11 Team for Brentford vs Newcastle strikers: Canos, Carroll, Gayle

BRE vs NEW, Carabao Cup Brentford Probable Starting XI vs Newcastle: Daniels; Fosu-Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Henry; Marcondes, Norgaard, Jensen; Ghoddos, Forss, Canos

BRE vs NEW, Carabao Cup Newcastle Probable Starting XI vs Brentford: Gillespie; Yedlin, Fernandez, Clark, Ritchie; Murphy, Shelvey, Longstaff, Fraser; Carroll, Gayle