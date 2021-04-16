Brescia CC will lock horns with Pak Lions Ghedi in what will be the 17th match of the ECS T10 Brescia taking place at the JCC Brescia Cricket Stadium on Friday. Brescia CC have been in decent form in the ECS T10 Brescia campaign – they have won three out of their six matches while two of their matches have been abandoned. Heading into this match, they are placed second in the standings and will aim to progress through to the semi-finals with a win.

Pak Lions Ghedi, on the other hand, have had a forgettable tournament so far and after having lost all five matches, they will come into this match placed last in the standings. The pitch which will offer good assistance to bowlers, but the batsmen will still need to be at their best here as the average score on this ground is 100.

There are no injury concerns for both the sides ahead of this match as all the first-choice players will be ready and available for this match.The BRE vs PLG ECS T10 match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST.

BRE vs PLG Live Streaming

The match will not be shown on TV for India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 Brescia BRE vs PLG live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode.

BRE vs PLG Match Details

Friday, April 16 — 12.30 PM IST at theJCC Brescia Cricket Stadium.

BRE vs PLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Jafri

Vice-captain: Nadeem Faisal

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Nawaz

Batsmen: Muhammad Jafri, Nadeem Faisal, Babar Hussain, Mudassar Riaz

All-rounders: Anwar Attieq, Haseeb Abdul

Bowlers: Faisal Shah, Fakhar Imran, Rohit Unnithan, Malik Mushtaq

BRE vs PLG Probable XIs

Qulb Sajjad (C), Muhammad Jafri, Imad Khan, Yasir Nawaz (WK), Babar Hussain, Atta Ullah, Anwar Attieq, Ali Raza Islam, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Iqbal, Faisal ShahHaseeb Abdul (C), Nadeem Faisal, Mudassar Riaz (WK), Muhammad Tayyab, Fakhar Imran, Shueb Khan, Tojo Thomas, Ehtasham Safdar, Nithin Das, Rizwan Zaman, Rohit Unnithan

