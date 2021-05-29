BRE vs SWA Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips EFL Championship playoff final 2020-21: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Final Brentford vs Swansea City London May 29 07:30 PM IST, Wembley Stadium, London

BRE vs SWA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s EFL Championship playoff final 2020-21 between Brentford vs Swansea City: Brentford and Swansea City will take on each other in the Championship playoff final on Saturday. Both clubs will be desperate to bag a lucrative promotion to the Premier League. The Bees come into this match after their win against Bournemouth. Swans, on the other hand, dominated their two-legged tie with Barnsley.

This will be the second match on the bounce for both sides. They met in the semi-finals last season while Brentford made it through to the final with a 3-2 win on aggregate.

EFL Championship playoff final 2020-21 Brentford vs Swansea City: Team News, Injury Update

Brentford do have a number of injury concerns for this match. While Josh Dasilva has been ruled out with a hip injury, Shandon Baptiste remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Swansea City, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Brandon Cooper, Tivonge Rushesha, Steven Benda and Jordan Morris as they are all ruled out owing to their injuries.

BRE vs SWA Live Streaming

This match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. While live streaming will be available on Voot select or Jio TV.

BRE vs SWA Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 29 at Stamford Bridge, at Wembley Stadium, London. The game will start at 07:30 PM IST.

BRE vs SWA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ivan Toney

Vice-Captain: Liam Cullen

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Defenders: Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango

Midfielders: Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton

Strikers: Ivan Toney, Liam Cullen

BRE vs SWA Probable XIs

Brentford: David Raya; Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard, Ethan Pinnock; Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos; Tariqe Fosu-Henry; Marcus Forss, Ivan Toney

Swansea City: Freddie Woodman; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi, Jake Bidwell; Conor Hourihane, Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton; Jamal Lowe, Liam Cullen, André Ayew

