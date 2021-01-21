News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Breakaway European Super League 'Would Not Be Recognised' by FIFA
1-MIN READ

Breakaway European Super League 'Would Not Be Recognised' by FIFA

FIFA logo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

FIFA logo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The statement was a response to what it called "recent media speculation" about a breakaway by some of the world's richest clubs.

A breakaway by leading European clubs to create a so-called Super League "would not be recognised by either FIFA or the respective confederation", world football's governing body said in a statement on Thursday, while players would risk being banned from the World Cup if involved.

"Any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organised by FIFA or their respective confederation," continued the statement, signed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino along with the heads of all six continental confederations including UEFA.

The statement was a response to what it called "recent media speculation" about a breakaway by some of the world's richest clubs.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...