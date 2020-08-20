Bregman leaves game with apparent leg injury

DENVER Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left Wednesday nights game against Colorado with an apparent leg injury.

Bregman doubled to right field to lead off the fourth inning and began to favor his right leg before reaching first base. He limped into second base and immediately was removed from the game.

Abraham Toro came in to run for Bregman.

Bregman, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .267 with four home runs this season. He struck out in his first at-bat Wednesday against the Rockies.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

