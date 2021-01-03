News18 Logo

News»Sports»Brewer Carries E. Tennessee St. Past UNC-Greensboro 71-61
1-MIN READ

Brewer Carries E. Tennessee St. Past UNC-Greensboro 71-61

Ledarrius Brewer recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds as East Tennessee State got past UNC Greensboro 7161 on Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C.: Ledarrius Brewer recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds as East Tennessee State got past UNC Greensboro 71-61 on Saturday.

Silas Adheke added 9 points and 11 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Serrel Smith scored a career-high 16 points for East Tennessee State (6-4, 2-0 Southern Conference).

Isaiah Miller had 24 points for the Spartans (5-4, 0-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Mohammed Abdulsalam added seven rebounds. Hayden Koval had four blocks.

Khyre Thompson, the Spartans second leading scorer entering the matchup at 9 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


