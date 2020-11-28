Brewer Lifts E. Tennessee St. Past Middle Tennessee 57-43
Ledarrius Brewer scored 17 of his 20 points after halftime and East Tennessee State topped Middle Tennessee 5743 at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday, giving coach Jason Shay his first victory as a head coach.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: November 28, 2020, 01:12 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
ESTERO, Fla.: Ledarrius Brewer scored 17 of his 20 points after halftime and East Tennessee State topped Middle Tennessee 57-43 at the Gulf Coast Showcase on Friday, giving coach Jason Shay his first victory as a head coach.
The Buccaneers (1-2) led 24-22 at the break, but broke way in the second half with Brewer shooting 6-for-12 down the stretch with three 3-pointers and two steals. East Tennessee State scored 25 points off of 25 Middle Tennessee turnovers.
DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders (0-2).
Shay has spent the last five seasons as Buccaneers assistant coach before being promoted in May.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com