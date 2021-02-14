News18 Logo

Brewer's Career-high 30 Leads ETSU Past Wofford 71-49

Ledarrius Brewer scored a seasonhigh 30 points, dropping in six 3pointers, as East Tennessee State rolled past Wofford 7149 on Saturday.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.: Ledarrius Brewer scored a season-high 30 points, dropping in six 3-pointers, as East Tennessee State rolled past Wofford 71-49 on Saturday.

Brewer was 11 of 14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from distance and added three of the Buccaneers eight steals.

David Sloan had 16 points with five assists for East Tennessee State (12-8, 8-4 Southern Conference). Serrel Smith added eight rebounds off the bench.

Storm Murphy had 11 points and five assists for the Terriers (12-8, 9-5), the only player to reach double figures in a game where Wofford scored its second-lowest point total this season. (The lowest was 48 in a three-point win at UNC-Greensboro on Jan. 9.)

Wofford defeated East Tennessee State 67-62 on Feb. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


