News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Brewers Sign Reliever Brad Boxberger To Minor League Deal
1-MIN READ

Brewers Sign Reliever Brad Boxberger To Minor League Deal

Brewers Sign Reliever Brad Boxberger To Minor League Deal

Former AllStar reliever Brad Boxberger has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league camp.

MILWAUKEE: Former All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league camp.

Boxberger, 32, went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances for the Miami Marlins last season.

The right-hander made the AL All-Star team in 2015, when he went 4-10 with a 3.71 ERA and an AL-leading 41 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays. He also had 32 saves for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018, when he went 3-7 with a 4.39 ERA.

He owns a 22-30 record, 77 saves and a 3.56 ERA in nine major league seasons with San Diego (2012-13), Tampa Bay (2014-17), Arizona (2018), Kansas City (2019) and Miami (2020). He has 413 strikeouts in 329 innings.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...