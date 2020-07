BRF vs XFT Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Beijing Royal Fighters Vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers - Playing V, Basketball

Beijing Royal Fighters (BRF) will be up against Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Wednesday July 15. The host team’s performance has been quite average as it is currently placed at number 5 on the point table. XFT, on the other hand, are pretty much in form and are at second spot on the table. Both the teams have been on the winning side of their previous fixtures.

BRF registered their win against the Sharks by 104-97 on July 12, while XFT defeated Leopards 122-86.

CBA League 2019-20, Beijing Royal Fighters Vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers will commence from 5:05 PM in Taiwan.

Chinese Basketball League Beijing Royal Fighters Vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers: BRF vs XFT Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League BRF vs XFT Beijing Royal Fighters Vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Point Guard: Y Sun, J Glover

CBA League BRF vs XFT Beijing Royal Fighters Vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Shooting Guard: K Makan

CBA League BRF vs XFT Beijing Royal Fighters Vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Small Forward: C Tang

CBA League BRF vs XFT Beijing Royal Fighters Vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Power Forward: C You, A Moultrie

CBA League BRF vs XFT Beijing Royal Fighters Vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Dream11 Centre: Z Fan, Z Zan

CBA League BRF vs XFT, Beijing Royal Fighters possible starting lineup vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Z Zan, A Moultrie, Y Sun, K Fogg, Z Wang

CBA League BRF vs XFT, Xinjiang Flying Tigers possible starting lineup vs Beijing Royal Fighters: J Glover, K Makan, C Tang, C Yu, Z Fan