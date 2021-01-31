BRI vs TOT Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham will eye to make their campaign back on track when they take on Brighton in Premier League game on Monday, February 1. Mourinho’s men were beaten 3-1 at home to Liverpool on Thursday and this brought an end to their eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Scott Parker's Fulham at the American Express Community Stadium.

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur have had better results – they have won six games, lost one and drawn one.

The Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur game will commence at 12:45 AM IST.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Match Details

Monday, February 1 – 12:45 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

BRI vs TOT Dream11 team for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League 2020-21, BRI vs TOT Dream11 team for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur captain: Gareth Bale

Premier League 2020-21, BRI vs TOT Dream11 team for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur vice-captain: Aaron Connolly

Premier League 2020-21, BRI vs TOT Dream11 team for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Premier League 2020-21, BRI vs TOT Dream11 team for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur defenders: Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier

Premier League 2020-21, BRI vs TOT Dream11 team for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur midfielders: Yves Bissouma, Davy Propper, Tanguy Ndombele, Ben Davies

Premier League 2020-21, BRI vs TOT Dream11 team for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur strikers: Gareth Bale, Aaron Connolly

BRI vs TOT, Premier League 2020-21 Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Robert Sanchez, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Davy Propper, Solly March, Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly

BRI vs TOT, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Ben Davies, Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale, Son Heung-min