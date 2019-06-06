Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Brian Lara, Dean Jones Try Boxing Ahead Of Australia vs West Indies

Brian Lara, Dean Jones tried their hands out with a boxing bout ahead of the West Indies-Australia match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 6, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
Watch: Brian Lara, Dean Jones Try Boxing Ahead Of Australia vs West Indies
Brian Lara, Dean Jones tried their hands out with a boxing (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Nottingham: The West Indies battle Australia in the 10th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.

Three-time champions Australia have started their 2019 World Cup campaign on a bright note with a 7-wicket comfortable win over Afghanistan, whereas two-time West Indies defeated Pakistan by the same margin in a rather one-sided match.

In head-to-head clashes in the Cricket World Cup, the West Indies have had the upper hand over Australia, winning five matches in nine games. In their last World Cup encounter, Ricky Ponting-led Australia defeated the hosts West Indies at the 2007 edition in the super eights stage.

Ahead of the West Indies-Australia match, legends Brain Lara and Dean Jones enjoyed a little bit of boxing.

West Indian great Lara even tweeted a video of the bout on his social media.

"I'm battling in a different weight division similar to our boys today but one good punch ?? could put @ProfDeano and the Aussies to the ground today," Lara captioned the post.

As for the real bout, it will be interesting to see who packs the real punch between Australia and West Indies on Thursday with a spot on the top of the points table being on the line.

