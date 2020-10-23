News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Bride Goes Into Bat In Bangladesh; Cricket 'Match' A Big Hit

Bangladeshi cricketer Sanjida Islam poses as a bride with a cricket bat, a day before her wedding day in Rangpur, Bangladesh, Friday, Oct. 16. (Sobhana Mostary via AP)

Sanjida Islam went into bat for a special cricket match in Bangladesh.

DHAKA, Bangladesh: Sanjida Islam went into bat for a special cricket match in Bangladesh.

The 24-year-old international cricketer wore her colorful wedding attire as she played a few shots and posted the images on social media ahead of her recent marriage to first-class cricketer Mim Mosaddek.

It has been a big hit among fans in Bangladesh, where cricket is a hugely popular sport. It caught the attention of the International Cricket Council, too.

The ICC posted a little tribute on Twitter this week to congratulate the couple, captioning the images: Dress, jewelry, cricket bat. Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like …

Islam, a middle-order batter for the Bangladesh women’s team, has played 16 one-day internationals and 54 Twenty20 internationals in her eight-year career.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • First Published: October 23, 2020, 10:51 IST
