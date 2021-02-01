Brighton Beat Lacklustre Spurs To Claim First Home Win

News18 Logo

BRIGHTON, England: Brighton & Hove Albion claimed their first home Premier League win of the season as Leandro Trossard’s first-half goal proved enough for a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Trossard converted from close range from Pascal Gross’s pull back in the 17th minute as Brighton dominated the first half against a desperately disappointing Spurs side.

Jose Mourinho’s visitors showed a little more intent after the break but still rarely threatened Robert Sanchez’s goal.

Brighton hung on tenaciously to secure a win that opened up a seven-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

Out-of-form Tottenham’s second defeat of the week leaves them in sixth place, six points off the top four.


