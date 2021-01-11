Brighton Need Shoot-out To Get Past Lowly Newport

NEWPORT, Wales: Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion were pushed all the way to a sudden death penalty shootout before overcoming fourth-tier Newport County in the FA Cup third round on Sunday after the game ended 1-1 following extra-time.

Brighton keeper Jason Steele produced four superb saves during the shootout which the South Coast side won 4-3 on penalties.

Brighton looked to have sealed victory in normal time when Solly March fired home a fine shot from the edge of the box in the 90th minute.

But Newport, who enjoyed a run to the fifth round in 2019, equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Steele completely missed a cross and the ball flew in off the legs of Brighton defender Adam Webster.

But after a goalless extra-time, both Steele and Webster redeemed themselves with Steel’s brilliant saves and then Webster converting the decisive spot kick to send Graham Potter’s team into the fourth round draw.