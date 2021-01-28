Brighton Will Get Stronger Despite Tough Times, Says Potter

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter expressed confidence on Wednesday that his club would emerge stronger from the coronavirus pandemic despite the impact the crisis has had on their finances.

The Premier League club recorded losses of 67.2 million pounds ($92 million) for the 2019-20 season in the wake of the pandemic.

“It’s a challenge for football at every level – and obviously not just football. The fact that we’re in the middle of a national lockdown, a global pandemic, incredibly unprecedented times,” Potter told reporters after the side’s 0-0 home draw with Fulham.

Potter expressed his gratitude to club chairman Tony Bloom and said the club were keen to develop younger players, while accepting that bigger clubs may be interested in some of Brighton’s best players.

“We’re thankful that we’ve got an incredible chairman that helps us, but we’re trying to make the best decisions for the club to develop a team that is young and sustainable for us going forward,” Potter said.

“We know where we are in the pyramid. At the end of the day if Real Madrid or Barcelona come in for one of our guys it’s difficult for them to be stopped,” he added.

There has been transfer speculation over Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma, who scored a stunning long-range goal to sink Blackpool in the FA Cup this month.

Potter said his focus was on making his team as strong as possible.

“Our job is to try to keep improving, developing what we’ve been doing, and eventually we’ll come out of this a lot stronger for it,” Potter said.

($1 = 0.7283 pounds)