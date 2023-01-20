Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Says He Hasn't Spoken With Amit Shah And Anurag Thakur, Won't Resign as WFI Chief

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has maintained he will not resign from the post after damning allegations levelled against him by top India wrestlers who are staging a protest against his regime in the national capital since Wednesday.

Brij Bhushan says he will respond to the accusations later on Friday after 4 PM (IST) during a press conference and claimed he hasn’t met either with Union Home Minister Amit Shah nor with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone neither Amit Shah nor Anurag Thakur. I don’t have any answer to your queries, will respond to everything at 5 pm. You can speak to the Haryana athletes who are here about how I am," Brij Bhushan told media on Friday.

“Few media channels I may flee overseas. I haven’t. I am here in Nandininagar till 23rd," he said.

Wrestler Anshu Malik had claimed the WFI chief would leave the door of his room open during the Junior World Championship while staying in the same floor as the junior girls.

“WFI president stayed on the same floor and across the room from the junior girls at the Junior World Championships. He would leave his door open. Every girl was made uncomfortable,” said the 21-year-old wrestler.

However, Brij Bhushan says Anshu wasn’t part of the event.

“The player who has made allegations of me leaving the door opened wasn’t part of the tournament," he said.

He said, “Few media channels are reporting I may flee the country. I haven’t. I am here in Nandininagar (UP)."

“I am an elected official, not here at anyone’s mercy," Brij Bhushan said while reiterating he won’t step down.

