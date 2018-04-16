English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Britain's Dan Evans to Return in Glasgow After Doping Ban
Briton Dan Evans is set to return from a one-year doping ban as a wildcard entrant at this month's ATP Challenger Tour event in Glasgow, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Monday
Dan Evans/ Reuters
Briton Dan Evans is set to return from a one-year doping ban as a wildcard entrant at this month's ATP Challenger Tour event in Glasgow, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Monday.
The 27-year-old, who tested positive for cocaine during the Barcelona Open last year, is eligible to return for the tournament starting April 28.
"I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this difficult period," Evans, the former world number 41, said in a statement.
"I have learned a lot about myself in my time away from the game, a sport that I love very dearly. I am now committed to training hard, resuming my career and getting back to where I was, although appreciate this will take time."
Evans was handed a wildcard by the LTA after he passed the "agreed checks" over the last six weeks.
"(Dan) has begun to support the development of the LTA's anti-doping education materials to help emerging young players avoid similar mistakes," LTA performance director Simon Timson said.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
