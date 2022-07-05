British GP 2022: George Russell Praised For Abandoning Car And Quickly Rushing to Help Zhou Guanyu After Horrifying Crash

Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu was involved in a horrific accident at the 2022 British Grand Prix last weekend. At the start of the race at the Silverstone race track, Zhou’s car crashed into the catch fencing after AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly clipped the rear left tyre of George Russell’s Mercedes, causing the British driver to collide with the Chinese’s Alfa Romeo.

After the collision, Zhou’s car was flipped upside down at the first corner before skidding across the gravel and smashing into the impact-absorbing barrier at high speed. After flipping multiple times in the air, it came to a halt between the tyre wall and the catch fencing.

The young driver was taken to a medical facility and was later released after being declared uninjured. George Russell was forced to retire because of the pile-up. However, the Brit won hearts by showcasing great sportsmanship when Zhou’s AlphaTauri crashed.

Russell abandoned his car and rushed towards Zhou’s car immediately to check on his fellow racer. Netizens heaped praise on the Mercedes driver for not caring about his own chances in his home race and immediately checking on the rookie driver.

“A true gentleman. With the engine running and only a flat tire, he didn’t care and ran to see Zhou. For more colleagues like this who show with facts the kind of people they are, not with words and merchandising,” wrote a user.

Another user shared: “You might have lost the race but you stand as a champion today #georgerussell.”

After the pile-up, Russel reflected on Zhou’s scary crash on Twitter. The Mercedes driver wrote, “First of all, the most important thing is that Zhou is ok. That was a scary incident and all credit to the marshals and medical team for their quick response. Obviously gutted to end the race this way and I’m sorry for the team and the fans. Cheering Lewis Hamilton on from the garage.”

Russel also spoke about the horrifying pile-up after the race and said that it was horrible for the fans close by.

Russel, who is also the director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, stated that the governing body of Formula One needed to learn the right lessons from the incident. “The space between the barriers and the metal fence and he was just stuck in there, nowhere to go. Yeah, something to learn,” he told reporters.

