Max Verstappen Wins First Ever F1 Sprint Race, Takes British GP Pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wins first ever F1 Sprint Race beating Lewis Hamilton. He also takes pole for British GP. It’s a fourth straight pole for the Dutch driver and this win also adds three points to his kitty that extends his title lead over Lewis Hamilton to 33 points.

The Red Bull driver finished the 100km dash ahead of defending world champion Lewis Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes in third place.

Max Verstappen takes P1 in the first ever #F1Sprint! 🏁He took the lead from Lewis Hamilton at lights out and never looked back!#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/BtXqDG8I7v — Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2021

Following the race, Max Verstappen said, “Around here it’s difficult to pass but we had a good start and then we tried to do our own pace. You could see we were pushing each other hard, because at the end of the race the tyres were blistering a lot. We had to manage that to the end.

“In the end I’m happy to add the three points - it sounds a bit funny to hear you scored a pole position! And it should be a really exciting battle tomorrow."

Meanwhile, World champion Lewis Hamilton who aced the qualifying on Friday to take top spot on the grid said that ‘he gave his all’ and Red Bull are very ‘strong.’

“I gave it everything today. I have to give a lot of love to all these fans, I can’t tell you the energy that I’m getting from everyone, the support means everything. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to get the win in the Sprint, but tomorrow we try again.

“I hit the target on my start, it’s just not good when you lose from P1.

Hamilton admitted he will face a battle to secure a 99th career win in front of around 90,000 fans on Sunday.

“Every point counts, but I’m grateful to have finished. Tomorrow we’ll fight again, but they’re just so strong, in the race he was pulling away. There was nothing I could do to hold onto him."

Saturday’s sprint qualifying race was the first of three planned for this year.

Another will follow at the Italian Grand Prix in September with the third venue still to be confirmed.

With AFP Inputs

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here