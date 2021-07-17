British Grand Prix 2021 Highlights: World champion Lewis Hamilton edged out title rival Max Verstappen in British Grand Prix qualifying on Friday to take top spot on the grid for the sport’s first ever sprint race. The Briton will be hoping to make history when race finishes at his home GP.
The Sprint race is getting organized by sacrificing one of the three practice sessions that used to take place before the main event. And ahead of the new exciting Sprint race, here is everything you need to know about the Sprint race.
British Grand Prix 2021 complete schedule
British Grand Prix 2021: Max Verstappen of Red Bull wins the first ever F1 Sprint Race, also bags three points.
Max Verstappen takes P1 in the first ever #F1Sprint! 🏁— Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2021
He took the lead from Lewis Hamilton at lights out and never looked back!#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/BtXqDG8I7v
LAP 14/17— Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2021
Hamilton on team radio: "I'm giving it everything - any chance of more power?" 🎧
The champ is pushing hard but remains around 2.5s behind race leader Verstappen #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/q2cP7GU1VB
F1 Sprint Race: This is where Sergio Perez spun, but he was lucky to escape without any real damage apart from dropping him down to P18 👀
LAP 7/17— Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2021
A big spin from Sergio Perez - no real damage done apart from dropping him down to P18 👀#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/oEqmYDBgX7
This is where Max Verstappen crossed Lewis Hamilton. What race it has been so far for the Dutch F1 driver.
LAP 1/17— Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2021
Epic stuff at the front as Max Verstappen goes after Lewis Hamilton - and takes the lead!🍿👀#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/JilNLL6kgx
LIGHTS OUT!— Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2021
The first ever F1 Sprint is GO at Silverstone!#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/rUj3Px9Jt6
History to be made at Silverstone indeed!
Atmosphere and excitement levels off the charts— Formula 1 (@F1) July 17, 2021
A full house of fans at Silverstone
Sun out
And history about to be made with the first F1 Sprint!#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/fSB2DOhmAg
In this race, points will be awarded to the top three finishers, three for the winner down to one point for third. There won’t be a podium ceremony, as that honour will remain the privilege of the top three in Sunday’s Grand Prix, however there will be a special post-Sprint presentation for the top three.
Friday (July 16) | Free Practice One: 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) and Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time)
Saturday (July 17) | Free Practice Two: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) and Sprint race: 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)
Sunday (July 18) | Main race: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)
When is F1’s Sprint race?
The first-ever Sprint race will take place on Saturday, July 17.
At what time F1’s Sprint race will kick-off?
The Sprint race will kick off at 09:00 pm IST (4:30 PM local time) on Saturday.
How to watch the Sprint race in India?
The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the British Grand Prix in India. The fans can catch the live-action of the Sprint race on Star Sports Select SD and Star Sports Select HD.
How to live-stream Sprint race in India?
The Sprint race can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. The fans can also follow the F1 and all the teams on social media to track the race.
Where will F1’s first Sprint race take place?
It will take place at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire in the United Kingdom (UK).
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here