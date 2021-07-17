CHANGE LANGUAGE
British Grand Prix 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Max Verstappen Wins F1's First Ever Sprint Race
British Grand Prix 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Max Verstappen Wins F1's First Ever Sprint Race

British Grand Prix 2021 Highlights: Max Verstappen of Red Bull wins the first ever F1 Sprint Race, also bags three points.

News18.com | July 17, 2021, 21:31 IST
Max Verstappen (Photo Credit: AP)

British Grand Prix 2021 Highlights: World champion Lewis Hamilton edged out title rival Max Verstappen in British Grand Prix qualifying on Friday to take top spot on the grid for the sport’s first ever sprint race. The Briton will be hoping to make history when race finishes at his home GP.

The Sprint race is getting organized by sacrificing one of the three practice sessions that used to take place before the main event. And ahead of the new exciting Sprint race, here is everything you need to know about the Sprint race.

British Grand Prix 2021 complete schedule

Jul 17, 2021 21:31 (IST)

British Grand Prix 2021: Max Verstappen of Red Bull wins the first ever F1 Sprint Race, also bags three points.

Jul 17, 2021 21:28 (IST)
Jul 17, 2021 21:27 (IST)

F1 Sprint Race: It is slipping away from Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen has extended his lead to over 3 seconds now with just two laps left.

Jul 17, 2021 21:25 (IST)

British Grand Prix 2021: With just four laps to go Max Verstappen is well ahead of his rival Lewis Hamilton, the lead is over two seconds, however both the drivers are struggling with tyre blisters.

Jul 17, 2021 21:20 (IST)

F1 Sprint Race: This is where Sergio Perez spun, but he was lucky to escape without any real damage apart from dropping him down to P18 👀

Jul 17, 2021 21:18 (IST)

British Grand Prix 2021: Weare in Lap 9 of 17 and Max Verstappen moving away from Lewis Hamilton up front - leading by 2 seconds now with only eight laps to go.

Jul 17, 2021 21:15 (IST)

CURRENT STANDINGS AT THE END OF LAP 7

1. MAX VERSTAPPEN

2. LEWIS HAMILTON

3. VALTTERI BOTTAS

4. CHARLES LECLERC

5. LANDO NORRIS

Jul 17, 2021 21:13 (IST)

British Grand Prix 2021: Red Bull's Sergio Perez spins off from seventh place and now is in 19th position

Jul 17, 2021 21:11 (IST)

This is where Max Verstappen crossed Lewis Hamilton. What race it has been so far for the Dutch F1 driver.

Jul 17, 2021 21:08 (IST)

F1 Sprint Race: Fernando Alonso the Formula One veteran started from the 16th position and is currently moved up to 5th position. Max Verstappen has created a healthy gap between him and second placed Lewis Hamilton. It is over a secopnd now.

Jul 17, 2021 21:06 (IST)
Jul 17, 2021 21:04 (IST)

F1 Sprint Race is underway! Max Verstappen has overtaken Lewis Hamilton who started the race from the firsy position. Valterri Bottas remains third.

Jul 17, 2021 21:04 (IST)

A reminder of the rules for the first-ever F1 Sprint as the formation lap begins:

    17 laps
    No pit stops mandated
    Free choice of tyres
    Points - 3,2,1 - for the top three finishers
    Finishing order sets the grid for Sunday's British GP
    First place finisher awarded pole position

Jul 17, 2021 20:53 (IST)

History to be made at Silverstone indeed!

Jul 17, 2021 20:52 (IST)

In this race, points will be awarded to the top three finishers, three for the winner down to one point for third. There won’t be a podium ceremony, as that honour will remain the privilege of the top three in Sunday’s Grand Prix, however there will be a special post-Sprint presentation for the top three.

Jul 17, 2021 20:51 (IST)

On Friday, Hamilton clocked 1min 6.134sec in his Mercedes to beat Red Bull’s Verstappen, the championship leader, with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes third fastest.

Jul 17, 2021 20:48 (IST)

F1 Sprint will be a race run over 100km (in Silverstone's case, 17 laps) and lasting around 25-30 minutes. It is designed to provide a short and fast-paced racing spectacle – similar to a Twenty20 cricket match – with drivers racing flat-out from start to finish without the need to pit.

Jul 17, 2021 20:46 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the first ever Formula One Sprint Race. The Sprint race is getting organized by sacrificing one of the three practice sessions that used to take place before the main event.

Friday (July 16) | Free Practice One: 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) and Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time)

Saturday (July 17) | Free Practice Two: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) and Sprint race: 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)

Sunday (July 18) | Main race: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)

When is F1’s Sprint race?

The first-ever Sprint race will take place on Saturday, July 17.

At what time F1’s Sprint race will kick-off?

The Sprint race will kick off at 09:00 pm IST (4:30 PM local time) on Saturday.

How to watch the Sprint race in India?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the British Grand Prix in India. The fans can catch the live-action of the Sprint race on Star Sports Select SD and Star Sports Select HD.

How to live-stream Sprint race in India?

The Sprint race can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. The fans can also follow the F1 and all the teams on social media to track the race.

Where will F1’s first Sprint race take place?

It will take place at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire in the United Kingdom (UK).

