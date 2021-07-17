Friday (July 16) | Free Practice One: 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) and Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time)

Saturday (July 17) | Free Practice Two: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) and Sprint race: 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)

Sunday (July 18) | Main race: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)

When is F1’s Sprint race?

The first-ever Sprint race will take place on Saturday, July 17.

At what time F1’s Sprint race will kick-off?

The Sprint race will kick off at 09:00 pm IST (4:30 PM local time) on Saturday.

How to watch the Sprint race in India?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the British Grand Prix in India. The fans can catch the live-action of the Sprint race on Star Sports Select SD and Star Sports Select HD.

How to live-stream Sprint race in India?

The Sprint race can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. The fans can also follow the F1 and all the teams on social media to track the race.

Where will F1’s first Sprint race take place?

It will take place at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire in the United Kingdom (UK).

