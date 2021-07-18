British Grand Prix 2021 Live Updates: World championship leader Max Verstappen won Formula One’s inaugural sprint race on Saturday to take pole position for the British Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver finished the 100km dash around Silverstone ahead of defending world champion Lewis Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes in third place.
Verstappen now has a 33-point lead over seven-time champion Hamilton who is hoping to capture an eighth British Grand Prix triumph on Sunday. Hamilton took two and Bottas one.
Hamilton started the 17-lap sprint at the front of the grid having topped qualifying on Friday but was immediately passed by Verstappen. He admitted he will face a battle to secure a 99th career win in front of around 90,000 fans on Sunday with the main event raced over 52 laps.
Max Verstappen's British GP is OVER
Verstappen being helped out his car
Tom Cruise is in the house!
Tom Cruise is in the house!

Looks like Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise is enjoying his time in Great Britain! After attending the Wimbledon final, the Euro 2020 final, the star of Days of Thunder, an American sports action drama film is attending the British GP as well.
Less than 10 minutes to go for the race now!
Track: 52.4℃
Alpine's Fernando Alonso who was at his vintage best yesterday had a moment to forget prior to Sunday's race as he spun on his out lap at Woodcote! No damage was done luckily.
Grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone
Front row
Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda)
Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)
2nd row:
Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes)
Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)
3rd row:
Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes)
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes)
4th row:
Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault)
Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes)
5th row:
Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault)
Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)
6th row:
Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Honda)
George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes)
7th row:
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)
Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes)
8th row:
Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda)
9th row:
Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes)
Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari)
10th row:
Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas-Ferrari)
Pit Lane:
Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull-Honda)
Red Bull's Sergio Perez to start from the pit lane
Sergio Perez will start the British Grand Prix from the pit lane at Silverstone after Red Bull broke parc ferme rules. Perez was anyway starting from the very back of the grid after he spun out during Formula 1’s first-ever sprint qualifying event. Red Bull have used this opportunity to make some tactical changes. New Energy Store and Control Electronics have been installed on Perez’s car, while a new rear wing specification has also been implemented.
Max Verstappen out-dragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One’s experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the British Grand Prix.
The rest of the top 10 was made up of Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari in fourth, Britain’s Lando Norris, in a McLaren, in fifth, and teammate Daniel Ricciardo just behind. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso, behind the wheel of an Alpine, shrugged off his 39 years to climb to seventh on the grid. Behind him are four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin, Williams’ George Russell and Esteban Ocon in the second Alpine. Russell, however, was later demoted three places on the grid for an opening lap clash with Sainz.
Saturday’s sprint qualifying race was the first of three planned for this year. Another will follow at the Italian Grand Prix in September with the third venue still to be confirmed.
British Grand Prix 2021 complete schedule
Friday (July 16) | Free Practice One: 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) and Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time)
Saturday (July 17) | Free Practice Two: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) and Sprint race: 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)
Sunday (July 18) | Main race: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)
How to watch the British GP main race in India?
The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the British Grand Prix in India. The fans can catch the live-action of the race on Star Sports Select SD and Star Sports Select HD.
How to live-stream British GP main race in India?
The British GP can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. The fans can also follow the F1 and all the teams on social media to track the race.
Where will F1’s British GP main race take place?
The British GP main race will take place at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire in the United Kingdom (UK).
