The rest of the top 10 was made up of Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari in fourth, Britain’s Lando Norris, in a McLaren, in fifth, and teammate Daniel Ricciardo just behind. Two-time champion Fernando Alonso, behind the wheel of an Alpine, shrugged off his 39 years to climb to seventh on the grid. Behind him are four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin, Williams’ George Russell and Esteban Ocon in the second Alpine. Russell, however, was later demoted three places on the grid for an opening lap clash with Sainz.

Saturday’s sprint qualifying race was the first of three planned for this year. Another will follow at the Italian Grand Prix in September with the third venue still to be confirmed.

British Grand Prix 2021 complete schedule

Friday (July 16) | Free Practice One: 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) and Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time)

Saturday (July 17) | Free Practice Two: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) and Sprint race: 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)

Sunday (July 18) | Main race: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)

How to watch the British GP main race in India?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the British Grand Prix in India. The fans can catch the live-action of the race on Star Sports Select SD and Star Sports Select HD.

How to live-stream British GP main race in India?

The British GP can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. The fans can also follow the F1 and all the teams on social media to track the race.

Where will F1’s British GP main race take place?

The British GP main race will take place at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire in the United Kingdom (UK).

