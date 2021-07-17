British Grand Prix 2021: Time, Date, Venue, Telecast, Live-streaming Details - All You Need To Know about F1 Sprint Race

In a bid to spice up the show for the viewers, Formula 1 is introducing a brand new format at the remaining three races this year, starting with British Grand Prix 2021. The highlight of the overhaul is the new 100 km Sprint race, which will take place on Saturday. The winner of the sprint race will be also granted the pole position. In the race, the divers will be given a free choice of tyres.

The Sprint race is getting organized by sacrificing one of the three practice sessions that used to take place before the main event. And ahead of the new exciting Sprint race, here is everything you need to know about the Sprint race.

British Grand Prix 2021 complete schedule

Friday (July 16) | Free Practice One: 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) and Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time)

Saturday (July 17) | Free Practice Two: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) and Sprint race: 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)

Sunday (July 18) | Main race: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)

When is F1’s Sprint race?

The first-ever Sprint race will take place on Saturday, July 17.

At what time F1’s Sprint race will kick-off?

The Sprint race will kick off at 09:00 pm IST (4:30 PM local time) on Saturday.

How to watch the Sprint race in India?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the British Grand Prix in India. The fans can catch the live-action of the Sprint race on Star Sports Select SD and Star Sports Select HD.

How to live-stream Sprint race in India?

The Sprint race can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. The fans can also follow the F1 and all the teams on social media to track the race.

Where will F1’s first Sprint race take place?

It will take place at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire in the United Kingdom (UK).

