Brittney Griner Leaves Bubble For Personal Reasons

BRADENTON, Fla.: Phoenix center Brittney Griner left the WNBA bubble for personal reasons. the Mercury said Saturday.

Our teams commitment remains on the 2020 regular season and playoffs, the team statement said. Our players and coaches will have no additional comment on the matter.

Griner missed her first game of the season Friday and coach Sandy Brondello didn’t elaborate on the cause in her media availability before and after the game other than to say it was for personal reasons.

Phoenix (6-7) is in sixth place in the standings, and Griner is averaging 17.7 points and 7.5 rebounds.

If Griner does return to the bubble she’ll need to quarantine at least for a few days.

The regular season ends Sept. 12.

