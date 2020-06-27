WWE's Brock Lesnar Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Former Diva Terri Runnels

Amid the #SpeakingOut movement that has led to the ouster of many pro-wrestlers and exposed the dark side of the business, former WWE Diva Terri Runnels has accused WWE's Brock Lesnar of sexual misconduct.

Speaking on Kee on Sports podcast, Runnels, 53, who was with the company from 1996 to 2004 as a wrestler and manager, revealed Lesnar committed a lewd act in front of her in 2004.

“I don’t have a lot of respect for Brock, I don’t think Brock respects wrestling fans,” Runnels said. “Brock did something that if it was in today’s day and time… you know.”

“He showed his penis to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits. I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that’s been in this business for as long as I have been.” Runnel talked about the incident when it happened.

The pro-wrestling industry is currently under the scanner due to the #SpeakingOut movement that with sexual assault and harassment allegations against pro-wrestlers, many of which are employed by prominent company’s like WWE, AWE and Impact Wrestling.

WWE have released three wrestlers – Ligero, Travis Banks and Jack Galleghar – over such accusations and few others including NXT star Velveteen Dream and recently promoted Matt Riddle are fighting similar allegations.

Regarding the issue, WE also released a statement.

"Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. WWE's ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002 and is married to former WWE performer Sable.