Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Might be a Possibility as WWE Teases Star's Comeback

There are several rumors on who would be the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ opponent at the upcoming main event of SummerSlam this year. While there are several superstars who can compete against the Tribal Chief, the company’s executives reportedly want top star Brock Lesnar to make his return at the biggest show of the summer.

According to a WrestlingInc report, Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men podcast mentioned that Lesnar was in discussions for potential SummerSlam plans as the company wanted to do something with him at the summer PPV. While the company wanted some big name, who has a stadium filling stature for the main event. The initial names were John Cena taking on Reigns, but The Beast would also fit that stack.

Regarding Lesnar’s return speculation, WWE had his name-dropped on this week’s RAW, which soon fuelled more rumours on his imminent return. First Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston both crowed about Lesnar, while WWE Champion Bobby Lashley asked why they were even talking about a person who doesn’t compete on the WWE roster.

“I find it funny that they’re going to focus their attention on somebody that doesn’t even compete here,” he said during a backstage interview. “Instead of coming to the realisation that none of them will ever take this (title) from me," he added.

Such statements have also ignited a potential Lesnar vs Lashley match, which have been brewing for a few years now. The high-octane duel is also on the fans’ list who wanted a dream match. Off late, Lashley had also made it clear that he would like a match against Lesnar.

Meanwhile, Lesnar has not been seen in the ring since WrestleMania 36, where he dropped the WWE Title to McIntyre last year. His contract had reportedly expired in August 2020, after both sides couldn’t agree on new terms. According to a PWInsider report, Lesnar is a free agent,but he still remains a member of the RAW roster. However, it can still be expected that he will return to WWE’s fold eventually.

