Brock Lesnar's Mentor Recalls The Beast Flooring Fellow Wrestler Backstage

Brock Lesnar is one of the most renowned superstars of pro wrestling, and his aura as the ‘ferocious beast’ has been a part of him since his early days. Lesnar’s mentor RIP Rogers revealed that the beast once dropped a fellow wrestler named Vivacious Charles who mocked him backstage.

Between 2000 and 2002, Lesnar was trained by Rogers in WWE’s former developmental system called the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). At the time, OVW had numerous potential stars, including John Cena, Randy Orton, and Batista. Vivacious Charles who was a lesser-known wrestler was also on the roster.

In the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw Podcast, Rogers revealed that Brock Lesnar “backhanded” Charles and dropped him on the floor for mocking him in the locker room.

“This guy named Vivacious Charles just ribbed Brock about something. Brock just stood up and backhanded him. Charles was on the ground ready to cry. His jaw broke,” Rogers said.

Lesnar is regarded as one of the most intimidating wrestlers of all time. The 45-year-old has made a reputation for being devastating and mercilessly rips off anyone who stands in his way. Notably, Lesnar is a former NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and a former UFC Heavyweight Champion outside of WWE.

For decades, locker room “ribbing” has been frequent in the wrestling industry. While many wrestlers have easily pulled off behind-the-scenes pranks, others become irritated when some jokes go too far. Lesnar who is one of the best in the business has been known to be very impulsive and not a big fan of locker-room antics.

In the podcast, Rogers did not reveal what Vivacious Charles said or did to offend Brock Lesnar. However, after the encounter, Charles understood that The Beast Incarnate was not the person to mess with backstage.

Lesnar left the fans perplexed when he returned to WWE on this week’s Monday Night RAW. The Beast assaulted Bobby Lashley after the United States Champion lost his title to Seth Rollins. Lesnar and Lashley’s feud will brew further in the upcoming episodes and it appears that a significant event fight is presumably on the cards at the WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here