Brock Lesnar's Son Luke Set to Join WWE, Shares Photo from Performance Centre

Sharing a throwback picture on his father Brock Lesnar birthday, Luke promised his dad that life is about to change.

Updated:July 15, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Brock Lesnar's Son Luke Set to Join WWE, Shares Photo from Performance Centre
(Image: Instagram)
Brock Lesnar's son Luke Lesnar gears up to join WWE World Wrestling Entertainment and his latest post on Instagram is proof.

Sharing a throwback picture on his father Brock Lesnar birthday, Luke promised his dad that life is about to change.

On Instagram, he wrote, "life’s about to change pops, i promise you. all because you had faith in me. thank you for allowing me to follow in your footsteps and make you proud. happy birthday to my biggest inspiration, role model, and greatest dad in the world!" Brock Lesnar celebrated his 42nd birthday on July 12. The Beast Incarnate who ended The Undertaker's unbeaten streak at Wrestlemania 30 is a former Mixed Martial Artist and currently is with RAW brand of WWE.

Luke posted another picture a week ago from WWE's Performance Centre. In this picture, we can see a topless Luke with 6 pack abs. He captiond it, "the only thing I did to end up here was put the work in, and did it with a purpose."

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar has held all three UFC, IGWP and WWE championships. One of the greatest pure athletes to set foot inside the WWE ring, he has dominated both

MMA and WWE and while he lost the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 35, he currently holds the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase which gives him the opportunity to cash in at any time of his choice against any champion.

As reported by The Sun, Brock Lesnar has renewed his contract with WWE. His contract with Vince McMahon expired after WrestleMania 35 on April 7. However, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar's latest agreement is for 12 months.

