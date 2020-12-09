Broncos' A.J. Bouye Suspended Six Games For PED Violation

News18 Logo

The NFL has suspended Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye six games without pay for violating the leagues policy on performanceenhancing substances.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.: The NFL has suspended Denver Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye six games without pay for violating the leagues policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Boyues suspension means the Broncos (4-8) have lost their top three cornerbacks in a week. Bryce Callahan went on IR last week with a foot injury and rookie Essang Bassey sustained a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the Chiefs.

Bouye will be able to participate in the offseason and preseason practices and exhibition games next summer, but barring a successful appeal will still have to sit out the first two games of the 2021 regular season.

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


