Broncos Rookie Receivers A Bright Spot In Difficult Season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.: Even with quarterback Drew Lock struggling to stay accurate and available and the Broncos tumbling toward another losing season, there’s reasons for optimism on offense.

Despite Courtland Suttons season-ending knee injury after just three catches, general manager John Elways decision to use his first two draft picks on pass catchers is beginning to pay dividends.

First-rounder Jerry Jeudy (34) and second-rounder KJ Hamler (21) are the only rookie teammates with 20-plus catches this season.

Jeudy has shaken off drops early in the season and has averaged 89 yards receiving over the last three weeks, including seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown at Atlanta two weeks ago.

Hamler has finally overcome hamstring issues hes dealt with all year to come on strong in November, averaging 12 yards a catch over the last two weeks after catching his first NFL touchdown pass, a game-winner from Lock with no time left in Denvers 31-30 win over the Chargers three weeks ago.

Helping to guide the duo through their first season in the pros is Tim Patrick, a third-year pro whos posted a pair of 100-yard games and has become the leader of the group with Sutton sidelined.

For them having this new type of money, this new type of freedom, youve just got to make sure theyre doing the small things right, to make sure they stay focused, Patrick said.

He said hes found willing disciples in Jeudy, known for his crisp route running, and Hamler, known for his speed.

Weve got two guys that love football and they dont want to show anything bad on film or in games, so for the most part, theyre already vets in their own way, Patrick said. But Im just there to send them reminders on certain things just to keep them on track.

The rookies also lean on each other as they navigate the NFL.

We talk about everything, when were frustrated, when were happy, what can we do better in the game and at practice,” Hamler said. “Were always picking each others brains. I learn stuff from him, he asks me questions, Whyd you do this? Whyd you do that?’ I ask him questions. Its all love and trying to help each other out so we can get better.

In addition to Jeudy and Hamler, the Broncos offense features plenty other greenhorns, including second-year tight end Noah Fant, rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry III, third-year receiver DaeSean Hamilton. Rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was coming on strong before a season-ending knee injury this month and still projects as a key building block for the future.

The load of young talent reminds Dolphins coach Brian Flores, whose team visits Denver on Sunday, of his own team from 2019, and hes especially a fan of Jeudys.

Hes going to be a good player. He already is a good player. He does a great job with his releases, which as a young player, thats one of the things that oftentimes shows up last, Flores said. Hes already very good from that standpoint. Hes very good at the top of the route, he has good hands, he can make contested catches, hes good in the middle of the field and hes good in the deep part of the field.”

Lock returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis after missing Wednesdays workout with sore ribs and a strained oblique he sustained on a blindside hit last weekend in Las Vegas, where he threw a career-high four interceptions.

I think hes getting better and he did some work today. Well just have to see what the rest of the week brings, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. But hes obviously trending toward playing better than (he was) yesterday.

Lock shared snaps with backup Brett Rypien, who beat the New York Jets in his first and only NFL start back in Week 4.

Asked if he expects to be available Sunday, Lock said, I would like to be. Im going to take it day by day with these doctors and the trainers and even the coaches. Im going to let them make a decision on whether or not they want to play me.

Obviously Ill give them my opinion and its yeah, I want to play. But in the end its not 100% up to me.

Rypien said hes treating this week like any other.

I take the same approach every single week and thats with the opportunity to play, whether I start, whether I have to come off the bench, Rypien said.

