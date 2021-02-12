Broome Lifts Morehead St. Over Tennessee St. 79-66
Johni Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State won its 12th consecutive game, getting past Tennessee State 7966 on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Johni Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State won its 12th consecutive game, getting past Tennessee State 79-66 on Thursday night.
Broome made 9 of 12 shots.
Skyelar Potter had 19 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (16-6, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Talon Cooper added 17 points and seven assists. Devon Cooper had six rebounds.
Shakem Johnson had 18 points for the Tigers (3-15, 2-13), who have now lost five straight games. Ravel Moody added 14 points. Mark Freeman had 12 points.
