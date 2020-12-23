News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Brown Leads The Citadel Over Presbyterian 94-82
1-MIN READ

Brown Leads The Citadel Over Presbyterian 94-82

Hayden Brown had 25 points as The Citadel won its seventh straight game to open the season, beating Presbyterian 9482 on Tuesday to continue its best start in 101 seasons.

CHARLESTON, S.C.: Hayden Brown had 25 points as The Citadel won its seventh straight game to open the season, beating Presbyterian 94-82 on Tuesday to continue its best start in 101 seasons.

Kaiden Rice added 24 points for the Bulldogs (7-0), Fletcher Abee 14 points and Tyler Moffe 10 with 11 assists.

Rayshon Harrison had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Hose (2-2). Owen McCormack added 19 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double. Ambaka Le Gregam had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


