News18» News»Sports»Brown Scores 21 To Carry Weber St. Over Montana 91-82
1-MIN READ

Brown Scores 21 To Carry Weber St. Over Montana 91-82

Brown Scores 21 To Carry Weber St. Over Montana 91-82

MISSOULA, Mont.: Isiah Brown had 21 points as Weber State defeated Montana 91-82 on Saturday.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Weber State (12-5, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds. Dontay Bassett and Michal Kozak both had 13 points.

Josh Vazquez had 17 points for the Grizzlies (9-10, 5-7). Cameron Parker added 15 points and seven assists. Kyle Owens had 12 points.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Grizzlies with the win. Montana defeated Weber State 80-67 on Thursday.

