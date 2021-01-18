News18 Logo

Browns Lose LT Wills Jr. On First Offensive Play Vs KC
1-MIN READ

Browns Lose LT Wills Jr. On First Offensive Play Vs KC

The Cleveland Browns lost left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to an injury on their first offensive play in their divisionalround playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo.: The Cleveland Browns lost left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to an injury on their first offensive play in their divisional-round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Wills remained down after Nick Chubb’s carry before limping to the sideline with help from the training staff. Kendall Lamm replaced him in the lineup.

The injury made it even more important that Jack Conklin was active. The All-Pro right tackle had been questionable after hurting his hamstring in last week’s wild-card win in Pittsburgh.

The depth of the Browns offensive line has been decimated this season. Backups Chris Hubbard, Nick Harris and Michael Dunn are all out with season-ending injuries.

