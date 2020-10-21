Browns' Mayfield Doesn't Give "Damn" About Outside Critics

CLEVELAND: Baker Mayfield’s ignoring the blitzes coming from all directions.

Cleveland’s quarterback has been under attack this week following a dreadful performance in Pittsburgh, which has brought out his critics and fueled the argument that he’s not the one to lead the Browns back to the playoffs or NFL relevance.

On Wednesday, Mayfield fired back.

I don’t give a damn what they say, he said on a Zoom call. We know we can be better. I know I can be better. The outside noise doesnt matter.”

In the aftermath of Sunday’s 38-7 loss to the Steelers, who intercepted Mayfield on Cleveland’s first possession and returned it for a touchdown, the QB’s play was harshly panned and the Browns (4-2) were labeled as overrated on several national TV shows.

It’s nothing new for Mayfield, who said “4-2 has never felt so much like 0-6 before, but thats because we have such high expectations for ourselves.

Mayfield said he should be able to practice more this week after being limited leading into the Pittsburgh game because of bruised ribs suffered the previous week against Indianapolis.

He’ll throw, coach Kevin Stefanski said. He’ll be limited but not to the extent he was last week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL