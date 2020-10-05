CLEVELAND: Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will miss several weeks with a sprained ligament in his right knee, a major blow to a Cleveland team off to its best start since 2001.

Chubb got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday’s 49-38 win over the Cowboys, moving the Browns to 3-1 for the first time in 19 years.

Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb will be placed on injured reserve. Unlike previous seasons, teams can put players on the injured list and bring them back after a minimum of three games.

Stefanski expressed relief that Chubb’s injury was not more serious. He said the Pro Bowler does not need surgery, but would not speculate on how long he will be out.

He’s disappointed, Stefanski said. But I can promise you he’s going to attack the rehab.

The NFL’s second-leading rusher last season, Chubb was in pass protection at the end of a play when Dallas defensive tackle Trysten Hill rolled up on the running back’s right leg.

Chubb grabbed the back of his leg and stayed on the turf in obvious distress as he was being checked. He walked off the field under his own power while favoring his leg. Chubb suffered a serious injury to his left knee in 2015 while at Georgia.

The Browns rolled up 307 yards rushing against the Cowboys’ leaky defense with Chubb only gaining 43 before he went out.

Chubb rushed for 1,494 yards last season.

