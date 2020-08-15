Bruins G Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL playoffs over COVID-19

BOSTON Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the teams playoff run.

The Vezina Trophy finalist — and winner of the top goaltender award in 2014 — said in a statement Saturday morning before Game 3 of Bostons playoff series against Carolina that at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family.

Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and was second in save percentage and shutouts.

Boston and Carolina are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. After a 3-2 loss on Thursday night, Rask said he complained that the NHLs fan-free playoffs lacked the usual intensity.

Also Watch After MS Dhoni Bids Adieu To International Cricket, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement

It doesnt feel like playoff hockey out there. Theres no fans, so its kind of like an exhibition game, he said. It just feels dull at times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor