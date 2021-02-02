News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»Bruschi Returns To Arizona As Senior Football Advisor
1-MIN READ

Bruschi Returns To Arizona As Senior Football Advisor

Bruschi Returns To Arizona As Senior Football Advisor

Tedy Bruschi is returning to Arizona football.

TUCSON, Ariz.: Tedy Bruschi is returning to Arizona football.

The school announced Monday Brusci will serve as a senior advisor to new coach Jedd Fisch.

Bruschi was a two-time consensus All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive player of the year during his four-year stint in Tucson from 1992-95. He went on to play 13 NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls before retiring in 2009.

Bruschi served as a lead analyst at ESPN after his retirement.

His duties at Arizona will include serving on the executive football management team and as a consultant to the football staff. He also will assist Fisch with alumni relations, fundraising, social justice initiatives and student-athlete development off the field.

Fisch was hired last month to replace Kevin Sumlin.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...