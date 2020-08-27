Bryan Brothers Retire Together: Mike and Bob End Historic Doubles Partnership Ahead of US Open

The most accomplished team in doubles history, the Bryan Brothers brought an end to an era as they announce their retirement together just days ahead of US Open, where they made their major championship debut in 1995.

Over the course of their 26-season careers, they captured an Open Era record of 119 trophies, including all four Grand Slams, all nine ATP Masters 1000s, four ATP Finals and an Olympic gold medal. Bryan Brothers hold the all-time record for Grand Slam titles (16 off 30 finals) and ATP Masters 1000 titles (39 off 59 finals).

"We're most proud of the way we devoted ourselves completely to the game and gave our full effort every day," said Bob Bryan of their decision to retire. "Our loyalty toward each other never wavered and we are leaving professional tennis with zero regrets. We'll miss the competition and camaraderie amongst the players. We'll also miss the excitement of gearing up for a big match and playing for the roar of the fans."

"We feel it's the right time to walk away," Mike Bryan said. "We've given over 20 years to the tour, and we are now looking forward to the next chapter of our lives. With that said, we feel very blessed to have been able to play the game of doubles for so long. We are grateful to have had the opportunities in the beginning of the year to play and say our goodbyes to the fans. Winning our final event in Delray Beach and clinching the Davis Cup tie in Honolulu are moments we'll forever remember and cherish."

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, said: "As the most successful men's doubles team of all-time, Bob and Mike have rewritten the record books throughout their phenomenal careers. It's difficult to put into words what they have brought to the game, not only on the court but also off it. As flag bearers for men's doubles, they have been a model of consistency and excellence for the past 20 years, winning more matches, titles, and holding more weeks at No. 1 than any team in history. Hugely popular wherever they have played across the globe, they've been exemplary role models and done more for the promotion of doubles than anyone could have imagined. On behalf of the ATP, I would like to thank them for everything they have done for the sport. The Tour will miss them greatly, and we wish them all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives."

One of India's most successful tennis players and former Davis Cup team captain Mahesh Bhupathi congratulated the Bryan Brothers for their brilliant career and even joked that he would have been a lot more successful if not for them.

Bryan Brothers' career-best season came in 2013 when they registered an 11-4 record in tour-level finals, winning three Grand Slams and five Masters 1000 titles.