News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Bryant, Hand Now Out For Lions Against Panthers

Bryant, Hand Now Out For Lions Against Panthers

The Detroit Lions have downgraded defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da'Shawn Hand, ruling out both for Sunday's game at Carolina.

DETROIT: The Detroit Lions have downgraded defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Da’Shawn Hand, ruling out both for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

Bryant has a thigh injury and Hand has a groin injury.

Detroit also elevated defensive tackle Frank Herron and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.

There’s a lengthy list of players on both teams with injury concerns heading into this game. Running back Christian McCaffrey is out for the Panthers, and each team’s quarterback Detroit’s Matthew Stafford and Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater is questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 22, 2020, 3:06 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...