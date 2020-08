Bryce Harper's RBI in ninth lifts Phillies past Mets 6-5

PHILADELPHIA Bryce Harper’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night.

Roman Quinn led off the inning with a single off Seth Lugo (1-2), and Andrew McCutchen followed with a single. After Rhys Hoskins struck out, Harper ripped an 0-2 pitch to right. Quinn slid headfirst ahead of Michael Conforto’s throw. The Phillies had to wait for a video review to confirm it before they celebrated with air-fives.

J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead, three-run homer but Hector Neris (1-0) couldnt protect a one-run lead in the ninth. He allowed a single and walk before striking out Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith. Robinson Cano followed with an RBI single to tie it at 5.

Realmuto connected for his eighth homer off Walker Lockett, who started after two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was scratched because of neck tightness.

Realmutos drive in the fifth gave the Phillies their first lead, and the ball bounced off a cardboard cutout of a toddler in the left-field stands. Realmuto already has a career-best for homers in a month with seven and hes driven in 20 runs in just 15 games. The two-time All-Star catcher can become a free agent after the season.

Lockett gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings.

Phillies starter Spencer Howard lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs three earned and seven hits. It appeared he left because of a blister on his finger.

Smith and Cano hit consecutive solo homers in the third to give the Mets a 4-2 lead. Smith barely cleared the fence in right but Canos shot hit the scoreboard on the facing of the second deck.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said he doesnt think deGrom has a long-term injury and the hard-throwing righty anticipates making his next start. He even considered not missing this one.

I debated on trying to go out there, and I think talking over it, it was, Lets make this hopefully a one-start thing and not really aggravate something, or feeling this, change my arm slot and hurt something else, deGrom said. These were all discussions we had. So hopefully its a one start thing, but its basically day by day right now. I love going out there and pitching and competing. And when youre not able to, it really does frustrate you.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: Optioned RHP Drew Smith to the teams alternate site.

Phillies: Called up LHP JoJo Romero and optioned LHP Austin Davis.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mets: INF/OF Jeff McNeil wasnt in the starting lineup after crashing into a wall and being carted off the field Thursday. McNeil said hes feeling better and tests revealed only a bone bruise. … Cano (left groin) was activated from the injury list and started at designated hitter. … SS Amed Rosario was back in the lineup after a stomach bug kept him out three games.

Phillies: INF/OF Scott Kingery said hes been bothered by back and shoulder issues since returning from a bout with coronavirus. Kingery was out of the lineup for the third straight game and is hitting just .100 (4 for 40).

UP NEXT

LHP Steven Matz (0-3, 8.20 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday and RHP Aaron Nola (1-1, 2.79) goes for the Phillies. Nola has 22 strikeouts in his last two starts.

___

Also Watch Sushant Singh's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Questions Mumbai Cops Ahead Of SC's Order

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor